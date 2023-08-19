The Montezuma Macon County defense stifles Mableton Whitefield

Defense dominated as Montezuma Macon County pitched a 28-0 shutout of Mableton Whitefield in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Montezuma Macon County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mableton Whitefield after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

