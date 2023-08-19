Graniteville Midland Valley overcomes Grovetown’s lead to earn win

Grovetown cut in front to start, but Graniteville Midland Valley answered the challenge to collect a 35-21 victory at Grovetown High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Grovetown started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Graniteville Midland Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors took a 13-7 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Graniteville Midland Valley and Grovetown locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 14-0 in the last stanza.

