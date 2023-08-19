Commerce East Jackson survives for narrow win over Lexington Oglethorpe

Commerce East Jackson edged Lexington Oglethorpe 14-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Commerce East Jackson a 14-7 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lexington Oglethorpe and Commerce East Jackson played in a 16-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

