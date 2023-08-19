Bogart Prince Avenue Christian dominates Columbia Hammond

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Columbia Hammond from start to finish for a 42-13 victory in South Carolina high school football on Aug. 18.

The Wolverines opened an enormous 28-6 gap over the Skyhawks at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Columbia Hammond played in a 39-3 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

