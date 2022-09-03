Waycross Ware County rolls like thunder over Milledgeville Baldwin

Waycross Ware County lit up the scoreboard on September 2 to propel past Milledgeville Baldwin for a 41-3 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup
The first quarter gave Waycross Ware County a 27-3 lead over Milledgeville Baldwin.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Waycross Ware County stormed to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
