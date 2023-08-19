Manchester grinds out close victory over Bowdon

Manchester didn’t flinch, finally repelling Bowdon 21-20 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Manchester and Bowdon were engaged in a thin affair at 21-14 as the final quarter started.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

