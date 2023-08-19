Elberton Elbert County posts win at Hartwell Hart County’s expense

Elberton Elbert County grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Hartwell Hart County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Tough to find an edge early, Elberton Elbert County and Hartwell Hart County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Devils, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Hartwell Hart County faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

