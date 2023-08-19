Suwanee Peachtree Ridge darts by Buford Seckinger

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge handled Buford Seckinger 42-7 in an impressive showing during this Georgia football game.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge jumped in front of Buford Seckinger 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense steamrolled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Buford Seckinger were both scoreless.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Buford Seckinger squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Buford Seckinger High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.