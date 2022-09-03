Kennesaw North Cobb Christian nips Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in taut scare

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian eventually plied victory away from Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 19-15 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Eagles opened a tight 6-3 gap over the Wolves at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Wolves 13-12 in the fourth quarter.
Recently on August 19 , Kennesaw North Cobb Christian squared off with Dalton Christian Heritage in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.