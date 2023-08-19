Blakely Early County pushes over Colquitt Miller County

Blakely Early County eventually beat Colquitt Miller County 29-15 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-15 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Last season, Blakely Early County and Colquitt Miller County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Colquitt Miller County High School.

