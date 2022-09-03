Sharpsburg East Coweta dominates early, rolls past Powder Springs Hillgrove

Sharpsburg East Coweta grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 55-21 win over Powder Springs Hillgrove.
The first quarter gave Sharpsburg East Coweta a 14-0 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove.
The Indians opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.
Sharpsburg East Coweta roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks outpointed the Indians 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on August 19, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Woodstock River Ridge and Sharpsburg East Coweta took on Fayetteville Starrs Mill on August 20 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
