Trion tops Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Trion’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chickamauga Gordon Lee 56-14 on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Trion charged to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Trion and Chickamauga Gordon Lee squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

