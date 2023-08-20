Snellville Brookwood earns narrow win over Powder Springs McEachern

Snellville Brookwood finally found a way to top Powder Springs McEachern 21-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Indians took a 13-7 lead over the Broncos heading to the halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Powder Springs McEachern with a 20-14 lead over Snellville Brookwood heading into the third quarter.

The Broncos rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

