Flowery Branch triumphs in strong showing over Decatur

It was a tough night for Decatur which was overmatched by Flowery Branch in this 38-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Flowery Branch a 17-0 lead over Decatur.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Flowery Branch breathed fire to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Flowery Branch and Decatur squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Decatur High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.