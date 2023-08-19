Douglas Coffee crushes Tifton Tift County

Douglas Coffee controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-13 win against Tifton Tift County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Douglas Coffee drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Tifton Tift County after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Douglas Coffee and Tifton Tift County were both scoreless.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Tifton Tift County faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Tifton Tift County High School.

