Razor thin: Stockbridge Woodland earns tough verdict over Peachtree City Mcintosh

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Stockbridge Woodland had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Peachtree City Mcintosh 17-14 during this Georgia football game.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Stockbridge Woodland and Peachtree City Mcintosh settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Wolfpack fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Chiefs’ expense.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Chiefs narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
