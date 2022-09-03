ajc logo
Razor thin: Stockbridge Woodland earns tough verdict over Peachtree City Mcintosh

Sports
By Sports Bot
44 minutes ago

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Stockbridge Woodland had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Peachtree City Mcintosh 17-14 during this Georgia football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Stockbridge Woodland and Peachtree City Mcintosh settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Wolfpack fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Chiefs’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Chiefs narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on August 19 , Peachtree City Mcintosh squared off with Fayetteville Fayette County in a football game . Click here for a recap

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

