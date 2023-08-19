Leesburg Lee County overcomes Warner Robins in seat-squirming affair

Leesburg Lee County topped Warner Robins 26-19 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Aug. 18.

Leesburg Lee County jumped in front of Warner Robins 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Demons came from behind to grab the advantage 16-7 at intermission over the Trojans.

The scoreboard showed Warner Robins with a 16-14 lead over Leesburg Lee County heading into the third quarter.

A 12-3 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Trojans’ defeat of the Demons.

