Calhoun slides past Canton Creekview in fretful clash

Calhoun swapped jabs before dispatching Canton Creekview 26-21 in Georgia high school football on September 2.
The first quarter gave Calhoun a 10-6 lead over Canton Creekview.
The Grizzlies came from behind to grab the advantage 21-17 at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.
Calhoun broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-21 lead over Canton Creekview.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
