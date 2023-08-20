Warner Robins Northside tops Gray Jones County

Warner Robins Northside knocked off Gray Jones County 33-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 19.

Warner Robins Northside opened with a 3-0 advantage over Gray Jones County through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over the Eagles.

Gray Jones County had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Warner Robins Northside 21-17.

The Greyhounds’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 16-0 by the Eagles.

Last season, Gray Jones County and Warner Robins Northside squared off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Gray Jones County High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Warner Robins Northside squared off with Perry in a football game.

