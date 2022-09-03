Villa Rica severs Newnan Northgate’s hopes

Saddled up and ready to go, Villa Rica spurred past Newnan Northgate 29-17 on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Villa Rica drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Newnan Northgate after the first quarter.
The Vikings showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-10 halftime margin.
Newnan Northgate moved ahead of Villa Rica 17-14 to start the fourth quarter.
The Vikings had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 15-0 performance.
