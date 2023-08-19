Fairburn Langston Hughes delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Carrollton

Fairburn Langston Hughes eventually took victory away from Carrollton 39-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Carrollton started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Fairburn Langston Hughes at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 26-22 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Fairburn Langston Hughes darted to a 33-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Trojans each scored in the final quarter.

