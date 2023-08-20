Boys Football Roundup – August 19, 2023

Athens Clarke Central tops Athens Cedar Shoals

Athens Clarke Central recorded a big victory over Athens Cedar Shoals 28-7 during this Georgia football game.

Athens Clarke Central opened with a 14-7 advantage over Athens Cedar Shoals through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Gladiators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Athens Cedar Shoals faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

Atlanta Douglass escapes close call with Atlanta Mays

Atlanta Douglass eventually took victory away from Atlanta Mays 21-18 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 19.

Augusta Josey edges past Savannah in tough test

Augusta Josey eventually took victory away from Savannah 28-26 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The Blue Jackets took an 18-14 lead over the Eagles heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

It took a 14-8 rally, but the Eagles were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Covington Newton shuts out Atlanta Hapeville Charter

A suffocating defense helped Covington Newton handle Atlanta Hapeville Charter 50-0 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Aug. 19 in Georgia football action.

Covington Newton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Atlanta Hapeville Charter through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Covington Newton struck to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Hornets 22-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Covington Newton and Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

Forsyth Mary Persons survives for narrow win over Macon Northeast

Forsyth Mary Persons finally found a way to top Macon Northeast 20-14 on Aug. 19 in Georgia football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Raiders took an 8-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Macon Northeast enjoyed a 14-7 lead over Forsyth Mary Persons to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 13-0 final quarter to trip the Raiders.

Hoschton Mill Creek triumphs over Suwanee North Gwinnett

Hoschton Mill Creek controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-14 win against Suwanee North Gwinnett in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 19.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 7-0 lead over Suwanee North Gwinnett.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Hoschton Mill Creek struck to a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

The Morrow defense stifles Forest Park

A suffocating defense helped Morrow handle Forest Park 22-0 during this Georgia football game.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Morrow and Forest Park were engaged in a close affair at 9-0 as the final quarter started.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-0 final quarter, too.

Newnan Northgate posts win at Fayetteville Whitewater’s expense

Newnan Northgate notched a win against Fayetteville Whitewater 31-18 in Georgia high school football on Aug. 19.

Norcross overcomes deficit and Marietta

Norcross shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 45-23 win over Marietta for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 19.

Marietta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-3 advantage over Norcross as the first quarter ended.

Norcross’ offense jumped in front for a 24-9 lead over Marietta at halftime.

Norcross roared to a 45-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Norman Park Colquitt County scores early, pulls away from Irmo Dutch Fork

Norman Park Colquitt County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-21 win over Irmo Dutch Fork for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 19.

Sharpsburg East Coweta edges past Fayetteville Starrs Mill in tough test

Sharpsburg East Coweta finally found a way to top Fayetteville Starrs Mill 28-21 on Aug. 19 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sharpsburg East Coweta and Fayetteville Starrs Mill settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

Last season, Fayetteville Starrs Mill and Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Snellville Brookwood earns narrow win over Powder Springs McEachern

Snellville Brookwood finally found a way to top Powder Springs McEachern 21-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Indians took a 13-7 lead over the Broncos heading to the halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Powder Springs McEachern with a 20-14 lead over Snellville Brookwood heading into the third quarter.

The Broncos rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Stockbridge escapes close call with Douglasville Douglas County

Stockbridge topped Douglasville Douglas County 36-28 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Douglasville Douglas County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-0 advantage over Stockbridge as the first quarter ended.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Stockbridge and Douglasville Douglas County locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Stockbridge got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

Stone Mountain Stephenson rides to cruise-control win over Lithia Springs

Stone Mountain Stephenson’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lithia Springs 46-20 on Aug. 19 in Georgia football.

Tyrone Sandy Creek rally stops Newnan

Tyrone Sandy Creek trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 44-24 win over Newnan for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 19.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Newnan squared off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School.

Valdosta Lowndes rallies to rock Arden Christ School

Valdosta Lowndes shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 46-21 win over Arden Christ School in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 19.

Arden Christ School showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Valdosta Lowndes as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings kept a 32-7 intermission margin at the Greenies’ expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-21.

Warner Robins Northside tops Gray Jones County

Warner Robins Northside knocked off Gray Jones County 33-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 19.

Warner Robins Northside opened with a 3-0 advantage over Gray Jones County through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over the Eagles.

Gray Jones County had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Warner Robins Northside 21-17.

The Greyhounds’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 16-0 by the Eagles.

Last season, Gray Jones County and Warner Robins Northside squared off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Gray Jones County High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Warner Robins Northside squared off with Perry in a football game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.