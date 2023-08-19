The Dallas East Paulding defense stifles Cartersville Woodland

Dallas East Paulding sent Cartersville Woodland home scoreless in a 49-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Dallas East Paulding drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Cartersville Woodland after the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Dallas East Paulding jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Dallas East Paulding and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dallas East Paulding High School.

