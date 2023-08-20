Norcross overcomes deficit and Marietta

Norcross shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 45-23 win over Marietta for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 19.

Marietta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-3 advantage over Norcross as the first quarter ended.

Norcross’ offense jumped in front for a 24-9 lead over Marietta at halftime.

Norcross roared to a 45-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

