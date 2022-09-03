Valdosta engineers impressive victory over College Park Banneker

Valdosta handled College Park Banneker 42-2 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Valdosta darted in front of College Park Banneker 14-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats opened a massive 35-2 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.
Valdosta struck to a 42-2 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
