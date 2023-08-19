Massillon overcomes Valdosta’s lead to earn win

Massillon dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 28-17 win over Valdosta during this Ohio football game.

Valdosta started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Massillon at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.

Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Valdosta.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 final quarter, too.

