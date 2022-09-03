Defensive dominance: Bowdon stymies Bremen

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Bowdon’s 35-0 blanking of Bremen for a Georgia high school football victory on September 2.
Bowdon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Bremen through the first quarter.
The Red Devils fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.
Bowdon thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on August 19 , Bremen squared off with Franklin Heard County in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
