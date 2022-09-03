ajc logo
Defensive dominance: Bowdon stymies Bremen

By Sports Bot
40 minutes ago

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Bowdon’s 35-0 blanking of Bremen for a Georgia high school football victory on September 2.

Bowdon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Bremen through the first quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Bowdon thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on August 19 , Bremen squared off with Franklin Heard County in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

