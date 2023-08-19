Dallas North Paulding posts win at Acworth Allatoona’s expense

Dallas North Paulding collected a solid win over Acworth Allatoona in a 28-17 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Tough to find an edge early, Dallas North Paulding and Acworth Allatoona fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack opened a meager 28-17 gap over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

