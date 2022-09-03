Too much punch: Bloomingdale New Hampstead knocks out Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Bloomingdale New Hampstead dumped Hinesville Bradwell Institute 27-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 2.
Bloomingdale New Hampstead drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Hinesville Bradwell Institute after the first quarter.
The Phoenix fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Bloomingdale New Hampstead roared to a 27-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.