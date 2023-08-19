Lafayette dominates Summerville Chattooga

Lafayette raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 28-3 win over Summerville Chattooga in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lafayette a 14-3 lead over Summerville Chattooga.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Lafayette steamrolled to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Ramblers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Lafayette and Summerville Chattooga faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

