Temple takes down Zebulon Pike County

Temple dismissed Zebulon Pike County by a 57-6 count on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

Temple opened with a 20-0 advantage over Zebulon Pike County through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a massive 36-6 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Temple steamrolled to a 51-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pirates 6-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Temple and Zebulon Pike County played in a 41-18 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

