Waynesboro Burke County slips past Thomson

Waynesboro Burke County topped Thomson 14-12 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

The start wasn’t the problem for Thomson, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Waynesboro Burke County through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Thomson didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 14-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Thomson faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Thomson High School.

