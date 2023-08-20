Sharpsburg East Coweta edges past Fayetteville Starrs Mill in tough test

Sharpsburg East Coweta finally found a way to top Fayetteville Starrs Mill 28-21 on Aug. 19 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sharpsburg East Coweta and Fayetteville Starrs Mill settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

Last season, Fayetteville Starrs Mill and Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

