Bethlehem Christian shuts out Martinez Augusta Prep

A suffocating defense helped Bethlehem Christian handle Martinez Augusta Prep 44-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bethlehem Christian a 14-0 lead over Martinez Augusta Prep.

The Knights opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-0 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Bethlehem Christian and Martinez Augusta Prep played in a 28-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

