Never a doubt: Blackshear Pierce County breezes past Metter

Blackshear Pierce County dismissed Metter by a 30-7 count for a Georgia high school football victory on September 2.
The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 7-0 lead over Metter.
The Bears opened a thin 14-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Blackshear Pierce County struck to a 30-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
