St. Simons Island Frederica knocks out victory beat against Thomasville Brookwood School

St. Simons Island Frederica grabbed a 56-41 victory at the expense of Thomasville Brookwood School on Aug. 18 in Georgia football.

St. Simons Island Frederica drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Thomasville Brookwood School after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

St. Simons Island Frederica steamrolled to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Knights would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

