Gooseggs: Loganville hands Suwanee Peachtree Ridge a shutout

Loganville’s defense served a delicious donut while discarding Suwanee Peachtree Ridge 21-0 on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
Loganville darted to a 7-0 bulge over Suwanee Peachtree Ridge as the final quarter began.
The Red Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
