Atlanta’s big day has arrived.
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The 95th edition of the Midsummer Classic starts at 8 p.m., and gates open at Truist Park at 5 p.m. for eager fans who want to catch batting practice.
There’s also a Red Carpet Show at Battery Avenue from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
It’s been a week of big events, including Monday night’s thrilling Home Run Derby, along with the MLB draft, the Celebrity Softball Game and HBCU Swingman Classic spanning the weekend.
Now, it’s time for the big show.
The Braves had three All-Stars selected: outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who won the fan vote as a starter, along with first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Sale, who is injured and won’t play in the game.
Atlanta has hosted two other All-Star Games, in 2000 and 1972, but this is the first at Truist Park, which opened in 2017, along with its entertainment center, The Battery.
MLB All-Star Game
First pitch: Tonight, 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Braves presence: Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Chris Sale
Starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) and Paul Skenes (Pirates)
Other pregame events:
- All-Star Village (Cobb Galleria): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Red Carpet Show (Battery Avenue): 2:00-3:30 p.m.
- Gates open: 5 p.m.
- National League batting practice: 4:50-5:45 p.m.
- American League batting practice: 6:05-7 p.m.
