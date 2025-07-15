Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

After years of preparation, Braves will host Midsummer Classic at Truist Park.
Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

16 minutes ago

Atlanta’s big day has arrived.

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The 95th edition of the Midsummer Classic starts at 8 p.m., and gates open at Truist Park at 5 p.m. for eager fans who want to catch batting practice.

There’s also a Red Carpet Show at Battery Avenue from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

ExploreWhat to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

It’s been a week of big events, including Monday night’s thrilling Home Run Derby, along with the MLB draft, the Celebrity Softball Game and HBCU Swingman Classic spanning the weekend.

Now, it’s time for the big show.

The Braves had three All-Stars selected: outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who won the fan vote as a starter, along with first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Sale, who is injured and won’t play in the game.

Atlanta has hosted two other All-Star Games, in 2000 and 1972, but this is the first at Truist Park, which opened in 2017, along with its entertainment center, The Battery.

ExploreAll-Star Week gives Braves, Atlanta national platform to celebrate Ronald Acuña Jr.

MLB All-Star Game

First pitch: Tonight, 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Braves presence: Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Chris Sale

Starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) and Paul Skenes (Pirates)

Other pregame events:

  • All-Star Village (Cobb Galleria): 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Red Carpet Show (Battery Avenue): 2:00-3:30 p.m.
  • Gates open: 5 p.m.
  • National League batting practice: 4:50-5:45 p.m.
  • American League batting practice: 6:05-7 p.m.
ExploreA hunt for Home Run Derby ball turns up different sort of prize

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

A parachutist unveiling the 2025 All-Star Game logo was part of the festivities to celebrate the game in Atlanta last July. A year later, a lot more festivities are planned leading into the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Truist Park. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

American League All-Star Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins greets fellow All-Stars during the American League batting practice before the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Truist Park, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

