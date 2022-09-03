Cleveland White County produces precision performance against Gainesville Chestatee

Cleveland White County showed it had the juice to douse Gainesville Chestatee in a points barrage during a 34-7 win in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Cleveland White County darted in front of Gainesville Chestatee 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the War Eagles’ expense.
Cleveland White County charged to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The War Eagles managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
