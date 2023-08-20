Covington Newton shuts out Atlanta Hapeville Charter

A suffocating defense helped Covington Newton handle Atlanta Hapeville Charter 50-0 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Aug. 19 in Georgia football action.

Covington Newton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Atlanta Hapeville Charter through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Covington Newton struck to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Rams outscored the Hornets 22-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Covington Newton and Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

