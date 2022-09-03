ajc logo
Marietta Kell jumps in front fast to dismiss Marietta Pope in convincing tilt

By Sports Bot
42 minutes ago

Marietta Kell scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 56-14 win over Marietta Pope in Georgia high school football action on September 2.

Marietta Kell moved in front of Marietta Pope 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns’ offense roared in front for a 43-0 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds closed the lead with a 14-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

