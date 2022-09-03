Marietta Kell jumps in front fast to dismiss Marietta Pope in convincing tilt

Marietta Kell scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 56-14 win over Marietta Pope in Georgia high school football action on September 2.
Marietta Kell moved in front of Marietta Pope 15-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns’ offense roared in front for a 43-0 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Greyhounds closed the lead with a 14-13 margin in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.