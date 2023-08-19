Augusta Aquinas overwhelms Louisville Jefferson County

Augusta Aquinas dismissed Louisville Jefferson County by a 49-20 count at Augusta Aquinas High on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Augusta Aquinas moved to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Irish got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Louisville Jefferson County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

