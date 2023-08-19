Albany Dougherty denies Albany Westover’s challenge

Albany Dougherty collected a solid win over Albany Westover in a 32-15 verdict during this Georgia football game.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Trojans fought to a 7-2 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Albany Dougherty jumped to a 20-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Albany Dougherty and Albany Westover squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Albany Dougherty High School.

