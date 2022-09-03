Too wild to tame: Suwanee Lambert topples Lawrenceville Mountain View

Suwanee Lambert pushed past Lawrenceville Mountain View for a 27-13 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 2.
Tough to find an edge early, Suwanee Lambert and Lawrenceville Mountain View fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Longhorns fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Bears’ expense.
Suwanee Lambert and Lawrenceville Mountain View each scored in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on August 19, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Canton Sequoyah and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Snellville Shiloh on August 19 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School. For a full recap, click here.
