Gainesville carves slim margin over Atlanta Marist

Gainesville posted a narrow 34-26 win over Atlanta Marist during this Georgia football game.

Gainesville opened with a 14-11 advantage over Atlanta Marist through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants registered a 28-18 advantage at intermission over the War Eagles.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Atlanta Marist inched back to a 34-26 deficit.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Gainesville and Atlanta Marist squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Atlanta Marist School.

