Stockbridge escapes close call with Douglasville Douglas County

Stockbridge topped Douglasville Douglas County 36-28 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Douglasville Douglas County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-0 advantage over Stockbridge as the first quarter ended.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Stockbridge and Douglasville Douglas County locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Stockbridge got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

