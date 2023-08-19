Hayesville scores early, pulls away from Hiawassee Towns County

An early dose of momentum helped Hayesville to a 35-2 runaway past Hiawassee Towns County on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

Hayesville moved in front of Hiawassee Towns County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Hayesville thundered to a 35-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

