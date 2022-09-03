Just a bit better: Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett slips past Jefferson Jackson County

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett fans held their breath in an uneasy 17-13 victory over Jefferson Jackson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 2.
The Black Knights opened a tight 14-7 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Jefferson Jackson County inched back to a 17-13 deficit.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.
In recent action on August 19, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Lawrenceville Discovery and Jefferson Jackson County took on Dawsonville Dawson County on August 19 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.
