Monticello Jasper County builds initial momentum to defeat Loganville Walnut Grove

Monticello Jasper County broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Loganville Walnut Grove 20-18 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Monticello Jasper County jumped in front of Loganville Walnut Grove 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Loganville Walnut Grove battled back to make it 20-6 in the third quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 12-0 margin in the final quarter.

