Toccoa Stephens County claims tight victory against Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Toccoa Stephens County didn’t flinch, finally repelling Mt. Airy Habersham Central 31-29 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 18.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central authored a promising start, taking a 14-6 advantage over Toccoa Stephens County at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-13 margin over the Indians at halftime.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central moved ahead by earning a 29-20 advantage over Toccoa Stephens County at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 11-0 edge in the fourth quarter.

